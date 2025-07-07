Man Utd close to finalizing Javi Guerra deal with Valencia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of securing the signing of Spain Under-21 midfielder Javi Guerra from La Liga side Valencia.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League in the season just gone with Ruben Amorim failing to improve on the results and performances under previous manager Erik ten Hag, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Man Utd have mainly been concentrating on bringing in attacking reinforcements so far this summer with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils last term.

INEOS have brought in Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha from Wolves in a deal worth around £62.5m with Man Utd also bidding for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Bringing in a top-class striker is proving more difficult with one of their top targets, Viktor Gyokeres, choosing to leave Sporting CP and join Arsenal this summer.

And now their focus has shifted slightly to central midfield too with reports claiming that they are closing in on a deal to sign Valencia midfielder Guerra.

Without any extra details, Italian journalist Daniele Longo wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Javi Guerra is close to join @ManUtd.’

Guerra, who has an £87m release clause in his contract at the Mestalla, contributed three goals and three assists in 36 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, as Carlos Corberan’s side finished 12th.

With Christian Eriksen already leaving the club and Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford remaining uncertain, Amorim is clearly looking to bring in a younger profile with Guerra 22 years old.

But Man Utd are still struggling to offload some of their fringe players like Jadon Sancho, who spent last season out on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

News.Az