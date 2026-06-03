Chwalinska stuns Kalinskaya to reach French Open semi-finals

Maja Chwalinska, the world number 114, on Wednesday defeated 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya to reach the French Open semi-finals, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Chwalinska once again overcame the odds, beating Kalinskaya 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the quarter-final stage.

Before this breakthrough run in Paris, Chwalinska had only ever recorded two tour-level victories on clay in her career. Now, she stands just one win away from competing for the biggest title that the surface offers.

In the semi-finals on Friday, the 24-year-old will face either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or 25th seed Diana Shnaider.

Regardless of the outcome of that match, Chwalinska has already secured her place in Roland Garros history, equalling at least the achievement of Nadia Podoroska, who in 2020 became the first woman in the Open era to come through qualifying and reach the semi-finals at the clay-court Grand Slam.

“I honestly don't know what's going on. I know I repeat myself but every single match here is kind of crazy for me so I'm very grateful,” Chwalinska said.

She added, when asked about her calmness on court: “I'm happy it looks like that but I was definitely nervous, it's normal, you know, I care,”

“I just try to win every match that I'm playing.

"I'm playing against the best players in the world so I won't compare myself to them."

The diminutive Pole had two chances to serve out the opening set at 5-1 and 5-3, but she was broken in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kalinskaya fought back to level at 5-5.

In the tie-break, Chwalinska created separation at 6-3 before taking the set when Kalinskaya overcooked a looping defensive backhand.

She then moved to the brink of victory by securing another double break to lead 4-1 in the second set.

Kalinskaya mounted another comeback, but Chwalinska halted her momentum in the ninth game, sealing match point when the 27-year-old sent a forehand long.

The defeat ends Kalinskaya’s first-ever run to the Roland Garros quarter-finals.