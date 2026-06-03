NFL star Brandon Aiyuk faces arrest warrant in Northern California

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A warrant for the arrest of Brandon Aiyuk has been issued in Northern California.

The wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers is wanted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed, according to confirmation provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Prosecutors did not offer any further comment on the case.

The matter, according to court records obtained by The Post, stems from a video Aiyuk posted to his YouTube page in December.

Aiyuk reached speeds of over 100 mph on Santa Clara roadways in his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in the footage, and at one point during the 28-year-old’s joyride, he could be seen hitting 104 mph as he flew by Levi’s Stadium.

Aiyuk ended up apologizing for his behavior on social media after it drew backlash, promising in a mea culpa that his “car content won’t come with speeding anymore!”

Despite his public remorse, the Santa Clara Police Department launched an investigation into the video and ultimately forwarded the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 15.

Aiyuk was picked by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he found plenty of success in his first four years with the team.

However, after San Francisco signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in August 2024, it’s been anything but a smooth ride.

Aiyuk injured his knee just seven games into the 2024 season and has not logged a rep in an NFL contest since.

News.Az