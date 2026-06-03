NRL star McEwen to face court over drink-driving charges

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The Knights have referred an incident to the NRL Integrity Unit after rising star Jermaine McEwen was reportedly charged by police over alleged drink-driving offences.

McEwen was charged with driving with a suspended licence and low-range drink-driving, News.Az reports, citing News.com.au.

The Knights released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that did not specify the details of the incident but confirmed the club was aware of an issue involving the 21-year-old player.

“McEwen reported the incident to the club at the time the incident occurred and the club reported the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit,” the Knights’ statement said.

“A thorough process continues to be undertaken by all parties required.

“Until due process is completed, the Knights will not make any further comment.”

McEwen is listed to face court on June 25.

The young back rower recently signed an extension which ties him to the club until at least the end of 2028.

It’s unclear if McEwen will be withdrawn from this weekend’s clash against the Storm.

News.Az