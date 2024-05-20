Manchester City win English Premier League title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to win the English Premier League for the fourth time in a row, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In the second minute, Manchester City broke the deadlock with a long-range finish from Phil Foden, assisted by Bernardo Silva at Etihad Stadium.Manchester City doubled the lead after English winger Foden scored a left-foot goal on the penalty area in the 18th minute, Jeremy Doku assisted him.Mohammed Kudus produced a sensational bicycle kick goal in the 42nd minute to narrow the gap to one for West Ham United.Rodri scored a 59-minute goal to make the score 3-1.With the result, Manchester City won the 10th top-flight title in the club's history.In another Sunday game, Arsenal claimed a 2-1 home win against Everton at Emirates Stadium.Manchester City scored 91 points in the 2023/24 season, two points ahead of Arsenal.Meanwhile, Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.Together with Burnley and Sheffield United, Luton were relegated from the English top-flight league to the Championship following a 4-2 defeat at home to Fulham on Sunday’s final day of the season.

