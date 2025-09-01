News.az
Manchester City
Tag:
Manchester City
Manchester City and Real Madrid eye Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai
11 Nov 2025-13:07
Slot calls for patience as Isak returns to Liverpool training ahead of Man City clash
07 Nov 2025-14:28
Champions League Matchday 4: Key stats, storylines, and what to watch
04 Nov 2025-10:38
Arsenal escaped defeat in the match against Manchester City in stoppage time
21 Sep 2025-22:11
Manchester City crush Manchester United at home ⚽
14 Sep 2025-22:17
Manchester city center locked down over suspicious item
12 Sep 2025-14:54
Man City sign PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma
02 Sep 2025-13:42
Galatasaray stun transfer market with signing of Ilkay Gundogan
02 Sep 2025-10:11
Ederson to Fenerbahce, Donnarumma joins Man City
01 Sep 2025-14:20
Manchester City near signing of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
01 Sep 2025-13:06
