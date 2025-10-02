Manchester synagogue attacker pictured wearing suspected suicide belt

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspected terrorist who killed two people at a Manchester synagogue has been photographed wearing what appears to be a bulletproof vest and a possible bomb, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph .

The man, who is believed to have been shot dead by police moments after launching the attack, targeted worshippers at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester shortly before 09:30am.

Two people were killed in the car and knife attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Three others are in a serious condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is not clear if the device strapped to the alleged attacker is a viable explosive device but a bomb disposal unit is currently at the scene.

Footage circulating on social media shows two armed police officers shouting at the suspect as he lies on the ground after being shot.

The two firearms officers are then seen shouting at members of the public to “get back, he has got a bomb”.

Moments later the suspect attempts to get to his feet before officers shout a warning and gun shots ring out.

Another man, believed to be a security guard, can be seen lying on the ground at the entrance to the synagogue severely injured with blood pooling on the pavement around him.

Police said it had ‘declared Plato’ - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a ‘marauding terror attack’.

Sir Keir Starmer will fly back to the UK to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on the stabbing.

He has said the Government will deploy “additional police assets” at synagogues across the country.

