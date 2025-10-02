At least two killed in stabbing and car ramming attack near Manchester synagogue

At least two killed in stabbing and car ramming attack near Manchester synagogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed in a stabbing and car ramming attack outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England, police have confirmed.

A third person - thought to be the offender - is believed to be dead, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

"Greater Manchester Police can confirm two people have died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall," the force says.

"A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP firearms officers and is also believed to be deceased."

The force says it cannot currently be confirmed "due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person".

The bomb disposal is at the scene.

News.Az