Manchester United beat Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup

Manchester United beat Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United beat Arsenal on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup.

The meeting took place at the Emirates Stadium in London, News.Az reports.The regular time and two extra times ended with a score of 1:1. Gabriel scored a goal for Arsenal (63rd minute), Bruno Fernandes (52) scored for Manchester United. The team from Manchester was more accurate in the penalty shootout - 5:3.In the 61st minute, visiting defender Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card and was sent off. In the 72nd minute, Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindyr parried a penalty taken by Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard.Manchester United's opponent in the fourth round will be determined by a draw to be held later.The teams played their 243rd head-to-head match in history, with Manchester United winning their 100th game. Arsenal were stronger in 90 games, with 53 games ending in a draw. Arsenal lost to Manchester United for the first time since December 2, 2021, when Manchester United won 3-2 at home. Since then, the London team has won six games.Arsenal hold the record for most FA Cup wins, winning the competition 14 times. Manchester United are second in this category, winning the competition 13 times, including last season's edition.

News.Az