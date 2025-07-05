Manchester United sign Paraguayan defender Diego Leon
Photo: manutd.com
Manchester United have announced the signing of highly rated young defender Diego Leon, subject to registration.
The Paraguay youth international has joined from Cerro Porteño in his homeland, the club said in a statement, News.Az reports.
The talented full-back has already played 33 senior games, scoring 4 goals, for his club.
Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the Academy whilst he settles into life in Manchester.