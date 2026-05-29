McGregor, Holloway set for UFC 329 rematch

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC International Fight Week will return to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event as former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor takes on former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making.

The card will also feature a key lightweight contenders’ clash between fifth-ranked Benoit Saint Denis and sixth-ranked Paddy Pimblett, News.Az reports, citing UFC.com.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com, with a limit of eight tickets per person.

UFC Fight Club members will gain early access to tickets on Wednesday, May 27, while UFC newsletter subscribers can participate in a special pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 28.

VIP experience packages will also be available through UFC’s official VIP provider, On Location, offering premium seating, hospitality services, in-seat beverage service and meet-and-greet opportunities with UFC Octagon Girls.

McGregor, who holds a 22-6 professional record and fights out of Dublin, Ireland, will return to competition for the first time in five years. Known for knockout victories over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone, McGregor is aiming to secure a second career victory over Holloway and remind fans of his status among MMA’s elite fighters.

Holloway, who enters with a 27-9 record and fights out of Waianae, Hawaii, hopes to spoil McGregor’s comeback. The former BMF champion owns notable wins against Justin Gaethje, Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega, and is seeking to even the score with a statement victory.

In the co-main lightweight showdown, France’s Benoit Saint Denis returns following a TKO victory over Dan Hooker in February. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Saint Denis also owns wins against Beneil Dariush, Mauricio Ruffy and Matt Frevola as he continues his push toward a title opportunity.

Pimblett, fighting out of Liverpool, England, comes into the contest after a Fight of the Year contender against Justin Gaethje in January. The 23-4 lightweight has previously defeated Michael Chandler, King Green and Tony Ferguson, and now looks to break into the division’s top five rankings.

The event will also feature several additional high-profile bouts.

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen will rematch Mario Bautista in a battle between ranked contenders.

Flyweight contender Brandon Royval is set to face rising prospect Lone’er Kavanagh.

Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson will make his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison in a heavyweight bout.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker moves up to light heavyweight to meet Nikita Krylov.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will take on Adrian Yanez at 135 pounds.

Tracy Cortez faces Wang Cong in a women’s flyweight matchup, while Damian Pinas meets Cesar Almeida in a middleweight contest.

Undefeated featherweight Luke Riley is scheduled to face Kai Kamaka III, and Ryan Gandra will battle Zachary Reese at middleweight.

The card also includes a flyweight matchup between Ode Osbourne and Cody Durden.

News.Az