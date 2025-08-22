Yandex metrika counter

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Roseland after explosion - VIDEO

Officials in Tangipahoa Parish have issued a mandatory evacuation for residents within a one-mile radius of Highways 51 and 10 in Roseland.

An explosion at a nearby business prompted the evacuation, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The parish government urged residents to relocate immediately and avoid the area until further notice.

Highway 51 at Highway 10 is closed while emergency crews respond to the scene, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are asking drivers to use alternate routes.


