At least 25 injured in Pakistan firecracker warehouse blast - VIDEO

At least 25 injured in Pakistan firecracker warehouse blast - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 25 people were injured on Thursday after a powerful explosion at a firecracker warehouse on MA Jinnah Road, Pakistan’s Karachi city.

The blast triggered a massive fire, causing intermittent explosions and chaos in the surrounding area, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

DIG South said that the impact of the explosion shattered the shop’s windows, sending glass flying into bystanders.

Ten of the wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital, while others received treatment at nearby facilities. Many of the injuries were caused by window shrapnel.

Police and Rangers swiftly cordoned off the site as rescue workers battled flames engulfing the godown. MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza was sealed from both sides to ensure public safety amid fears of further blasts.

The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker warehouse. Authorities said flammable items, including oxygen cylinders, were being urgently removed to avert a larger catastrophe.

The sheer intensity of the blast also damaged nearby vehicles and shattered windows of surrounding buildings, filling the area with heavy smoke drifting towards the Lines Area.

Six rescue and fire brigade vehicles remained at the scene, dousing the blaze while intermittent explosions hampered operations.

News.Az