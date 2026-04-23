MapleStory Worlds launches World Coin Festa to celebrate 2nd anniversary of domestic service

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Nexon has launched the "World Coin Festa" event for MapleStory Worlds to celebrate the second anniversary of its domestic service in South Korea.

Running from April 23 to May 21, 2026, the celebration rewards players for their continued support since the platform's initial launch, News.Az reports, citing Inven Global.

During the event period, users can participate in various missions and activities within the "World Coin" system to earn exclusive decorative items and currency.

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The festivities include a login event that provides daily rewards, alongside specialized content that highlights popular user-generated "Worlds" on the platform. Creators are also being incentivized through the "Festa" to update and expand their existing games, fostering a more active ecosystem. Nexon expressed that this milestone reflects the successful growth of the platform as a creative sandbox environment and aims to use the anniversary event to further strengthen the community bond between players and developers.

News.Az