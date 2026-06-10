India summons US envoy after attack on ship with Indian sailors off Oman

India summons US envoy after attack on ship with Indian sailors off Oman

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India has called in a senior U.S. diplomat following a U.S. strike on a Palau-flagged vessel carrying 24 Indian sailors off the coast of Oman, which left three of the crew members missing.

India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Al Jazeera on Wednesday that it had summoned Jason Meeks, the US Embassy’s deputy chief of mission in New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a “precision” strike on a vessel, the Settebello, as it transited the Gulf of Oman transporting Iranian oil on Tuesday evening, claiming the crew failed to comply with instructions from US forces.

The ship was a chemical/oil products tanker which reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles (about 37km) northeast of Oman’s port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

The Omani navy responded to the Settebello distress call, British maritime risk management group Vanguard said.

Twenty-one Indian sailors have been rescued and three remain missing, India’s Foreign Ministry said, condemning the violence and calling for an end to attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region.

“Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the ministry said in a statement. “The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end.”

Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of ‌the ‌UN’s shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization, on Wednesday condemned “any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping”.

News.Az