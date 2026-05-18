Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary set to reach four decades in role as future decision looms

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Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary could remain in charge of the airline for nearly four decades as negotiations continue over his future, according to company updates.

The airline’s latest financial results show discussions have been taking place regarding the long-serving CEO’s contract extension, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

O’Leary, who once said he thought Ryanair might not survive its early months in the 1990s, has led the company through decades of expansion and controversy. The airline has not yet confirmed the outcome of the talks, while his continued leadership remains under consideration.

News.Az