Marseille firefighters 'waging war' on wildfire at city's edge, mayor says

A rapidly spreading wildfire has reached the outer edge of Marseille, France's second largest city, News.az reports citing BBC.

"The marine firefighter battalion is waging guerrilla warfare, hoses in hand," said the city's Mayor Benoît Payan, referring to Marseille's fire and rescue service.

The prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhône area, Georges-François Leclerc, urged local residents to remain indoors and said firefighters were "defending" the city.

He said that while the situation was not static, it was "under control".

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was due to arrive in Marseille during the evening.

Marseille Provence airport has been closed for the rest of Tuesday and Julien Coffinier, the airport's president, said he had "never experienced a situation of this magnitude".

Residents have been advised to stay inside, close shutters and doors, and keep roads clear for emergency services. Several dozen people have been evacuated from their homes, local authorities say.

The fire, which broke out earlier on Tuesday near Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille, is said to have covered about 700 hectares (7 sq km).

Local authorities said the blaze was sparked by a car that caught fire on the motorway, and that it could continue to spread as strong winds are set to blow until late this evening. "It's very striking - apocalyptic even," Monique Baillard, a resident of the town, told Reuters news agency. She said many of her neighbours had already left. The local fire service said 168 firefighters had been deployed to fight the blaze, as well as fire engines and helicopters. Marseille's mayor Benoît Payan asked residents to remain "extremely vigilant" and to limit their movements. Locals told French TV of dense traffic jams as people tried to evacuate the city. Getty Images | A police officer tries to put off the fire in a car near Marseille

Footage posted online showed huge plumes of smoke above Marseille as fire raged in a hilly area to its north.

The Bouches-du-Rhône area has not recorded a single drop of rain since 19 May, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. Elsewhere in France, another wildfire that started near Narbonne on Monday remains active, fanned by winds of 60km/h (40mph). Some 2,000 hectares have burnt, local officials said. Wildfires were also reported in other parts of Europe, including the Catalonia region of north-east Spain, where more than 18,000 people were ordered to stay at home because of a wildfire in the eastern province of Tarragona. Emergency units were deployed alongside 300 firefighters as high winds overnight fanned the flames, which have spread across nearly 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) of land. Several other parts of Spain - which experienced its hottest June on record - were on high alert for wildfires. In Greece, some 41 wildfires broke out across the country on Monday. Of those, 34 were contained early while seven remained active into Monday evening, according to the fire service. Much of western and southern Europe was hit by a scorching early summer heatwave, sparking fires that saw thousands evacuated from their homes.

