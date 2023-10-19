Martinique Freedom Party rep calls for international pressure on France for its colonial policy

There is a need for international pressure in the fight against French colonialism, said Luc Carole, representative of the Martinique Freedom Party.

He made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of an international conference on the topic "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", which is due to take place in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Carole noted that France can no longer act from an imperialist position.

"However, it continues its efforts, and there is radicalization," he added.

The international conference will be organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

News.Az