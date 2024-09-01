News.az
Tag:
Colonialism
Baku hosts international conference on Belgian colonialism
31 Oct 2025-11:44
Macron seeks ‘forgiveness’ for colonialism during Madagascar visit
24 Apr 2025-20:28
Africans have been subjected to forced assimilation for centuries, Guadeloupe rep tells Baku conference
29 Mar 2025-14:58
Baku Initiative Group addresses colonial legacy and its impact on food security at UN -
VIDEO
12 Mar 2025-12:16
Algerian president calls on France to acknowledge colonial crimes in strong critique
30 Dec 2024-09:52
Reps from colonial territories hold protest at COP29 against violations of indigenous peoples' rights
15 Nov 2024-14:58
Baku Initiative Group to present report on human rights violations in French overseas territories
22 Oct 2024-16:31
France releases anti-colonial African activist Kemi Seba from custody
17 Oct 2024-15:39
Baku Initiative Group highlights severe consequences of French occupation of Martinique
24 Sep 2024-16:17
France deploys long-forbidden anti-riot police to Martinique
23 Sep 2024-14:24
