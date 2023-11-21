Martinique tries to prevent discrimination: Movement of Democrats and Ecologists

Martinique tries to prevent discrimination, Claudette Duhamel from the Movement of Democrats and Ecologists for a Sovereign Martinique said at the "Decolonization: Women Empowerment and Development" international conference in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

She noted that women are subject to discrimination.

“Women bore the brunt of the consequences of colonialism and slavery. The colonialists established a scenario in which African-American women were regarded as the lowest caste. Women were treated as if they were objects. African-Americans were denied the right to live freely,” added Duhamel.

News.Az