Marvel unveils cast for 'Avengers: Doomsday' with returning and new heroes

The Avengers are reassembling once again, as Marvel reveals the cast for Avengers: Doomsday through a livestream on YouTube and its social media channels.

Among the returning cast members are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and more. Meanwhile, new superheroes are also being introduced to the ensemble: Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (making her Marvel debut in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”), Letitia Wright as Shuri and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent have been announced so far, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

It’s been years since the team got together on screen, when they defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2019’s “Endgame.” That film said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. In the years since, the MCU has introduced characters like Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Wright’s Black Panther and the Eternals.

However, Iron Man’s death turned out not to be the last fans will see of Downey in the MCU. In July of last year, the actor revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that he will portray the villainous Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in the upcoming “Avengers” film. “New mask, same task,” he told the crowd. Joe and Anthony Russo are also making their own return to Marvel — after directing “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Civil War” and the last two “Avengers” — to helm “Doomsday.” On the horizon, Marvel is releasing “Thunderbolts*” on May 2 and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 25. “Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

News.Az