UK minister: Azerbaijan is an important partner for Britain in security and diplomacy - PHOTOS

UK minister: Azerbaijan is an important partner for Britain in security and diplomacy - PHOTOS

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Azerbaijan is an important partner for the United Kingdom in both the security and diplomatic spheres, UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker said during a reception in London marking the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence.

Addressing the event as the senior British government representative, Lord Coaker highlighted the growing potential of bilateral relations and emphasized the UK government's commitment to elevating ties with Azerbaijan to the level of a strategic partnership, News.az reports.

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“I am proud that the British government is working to raise relations with Azerbaijan to a strategic partnership. This will create broader opportunities for cooperation in defence and security, trade, investment, economic growth, as well as innovation and education. These priorities are being discussed through an increasing number of high level visits between our two countries,” he said.

The minister noted that in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, the importance of trusted friends and partners has never been greater.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner for the United Kingdom in the fields of security and diplomacy,” Lord Coaker stated.

He also praised Azerbaijan’s achievements throughout its history, particularly in recent years, and expressed the UK's support for President Ilham Aliyev’s continued efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan in December last year, Lord Coaker said the country had left a strong impression on him. He highlighted the unique combination of tradition and modernity in Baku, as well as the meeting point of Eastern and Western cultures.

The British official also commended the hospitality and friendliness of the Azerbaijani people, noting that visiting the country provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of its culture and society.

Lord Coaker said his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials during the visit had contributed to strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in the defence sector.

In addition to serving as a Minister of State, Lord Coaker is a member of the UK House of Lords. Britain's representation at the Independence Day reception at ministerial level was seen as a reflection of the steadily growing relationship between the two countries.

Source: Embassy of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom

News.Az