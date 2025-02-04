Marvel unveils first trailer for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marvel released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Tuesday, sparking excitement among fans who are already dissecting it for hidden Easter Eggs and references.

This marks the official introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the rights to these beloved heroes, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic; Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Johnny Storm; aka the Human Torch; and Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The four friends begin as regular astronauts exploring space, but return to Earth with super powers and form one of the most iconic teams in Marvel history.

Ralph Ineson plays the colossal villain Galactus, who has the power devour worlds. He appears at the end of the trailer and towers over Manhattan, which will likely become the first major test for the Fantastic Four. John Malkovich also plays a mystery character who shows up briefly; it’s unknown who he is playing, but fans already have some theories. The cast also includes Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, Sarah Niles and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, the famous herald of Galactus.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is helmed by Matt Shakman, who directed and produced the popular Marvel series “WandaVision” on Disney+. Like “WandaVision,” the trailer has a distinct tone that is unique from other projects in the MCU. There’s a retro-futuristic feel to the world of the Fantastic Four, which is separate from other dimensions seen in the Marvel multiverse.

<iframe width="750" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AzMo-FgRp64" title="The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News.Az