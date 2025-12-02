Marvell nears multi-billion deal for Celestial AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. chipmaker Marvell Technology is in advanced talks to acquire AI chip startup Celestial AI in a cash-and-stock deal potentially exceeding $5 billion, The Information reports. The deal could be announced soon.

Marvell, known for networking chips, aims to strengthen its portfolio amid growing demand for AI computing power. Celestial AI, backed by AMD, develops photonics-based technology that speeds data transfer between AI chips and memory. The startup has raised $515 million in venture funding, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The acquisition would position Marvell to better compete with rivals like Broadcom in high-performance and AI chip markets.

