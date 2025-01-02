Mass shooting in Queens leaves at least 11 people injured
Police at the scene of a reported mass shooting in Queens on Jan. 1, 2025.
Police in Queens are investigating a reported mass shooting at a nightclub on Wednesday that has left at least 11 people wounded, News.az reports citing AMNY.
Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted near the Amazura event hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct, at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 1.
At least three individuals wounded in the shooting walked into a local hospital seeking treatment, sources familiar with the investigation said.
Numerous NYPD units have converged in the event hall area and established a large crime scene. As many as two suspects connected to the shooting are at large, according to reports on the Citizen app.
The Amazura event hall is located several blocks away from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station. Back in April 2024, two men were shot and wounded at the location.
