Mass shooting in US State of Washington leaves 3 dead

A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNBC.

Murray noted that the police department received a call about a male shooter at around 3:30 a.m local time.

"When the officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized that there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said.

Murray pointed out it appears there was no apparent conflict between the parties and "the male just walked in and started shooting."

