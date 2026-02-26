Massive fire engulfs Iran’s Abadan industrial complex - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out at the Abadan industrial complex in southern Iran, according to a report from the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The incident happened at a polymer plant in the industrial park, according to Ali Ahmadian, head of fire and safety services at the local municipality, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There have been no fatalities or injuries, it said. The site is also home to the nation’s largest oil refinery, with about 500,000 barrels a day of processing capacity.

Six fire crews are battling the latest blaze, and it should be extinguished within an hour, ISNA reported. There is no suggestion in the report that the refinery has been affected.

The incident came as negotiations between Tehran and the US resumed in Geneva in an effort to avert US strikes on the Persian Gulf state.

