Massive ‘haboob’ dust storm engulfs Phoenix, Arizona

Motorists hurried home through strong winds and rain as the dust storm, commonly known as a haboob, approached on Monday.

Haboobs are associated with collapsing thunderstorms and strong winds and can make driving on roads nearly impossible.

The haboob cut visibility to 500 metres across metropolitan Phoenix but had cleared up by Monday evening.

Phoenix has been drier than usual during the summer rainy season, while parts of southeast and north-central Arizona have had a fair amount of rain.