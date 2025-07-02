Las Vegas faces power disruptions amid fierce dust storms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe weather swept through Las Vegas on Tuesday, bringing dust storms and strong winds that knocked down power lines across the area.

Officials say as of 7 p.m. there are 50 power poles that have been damaged by wind gusts of up to 70 MPH, News.Az reports, citing US media.

NV Energy has called additional crews out to restore power across the valley.

Clark County officials report they are working in partnership with NV Energy to identify resources they can offer to those impacted.

Just before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service issues a dust storm warning for central Clark County. That warning came as high winds were reported across the area, with NWS officials saying winds of up to 60 mph could be expected throughout the day.

As the warning was issued, witnesses near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard experienced a dust storm in that area.

The warning follows reports of downed power lines near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Atlantic Street in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County Fire Department officials and police were in the area, closing off affected areas at the intersection.

As of 4 p.m., there were 232 power outages reported in Clark County, with more than 27,000 customers affected, according to NV Energy. The number of customers affected has varied since reports of outages began earlier in the afternoon.

