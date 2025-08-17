Media: Explosion near polling station in Bolivia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion occurred near a polling station where Bolivian presidential candidate Andronico Rodriguez was scheduled to vote, News.Az reports citing the El Deber .

According to the publication, it is believed that this was a stick of dynamite. According to witnesses who were near the polling station, the explosion was not strong.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. The military increased security measures at the site.

Rodriguez planned to vote at 11:00 local time (19:00 Baku time). No casualties were reported in the blast.

News.Az