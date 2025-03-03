Media: Six killed in shooting at mosque in Syria
At least six people have been killed and 12 wounded in a gunman's attack on a crowd of worshipers at a mosque in Syria's Hama province, News.Az informs via Al Mayadeen TV channel.
According to the information, the incident took place in the village of Khayalin. The fire was opened by a militant who was riding past a local mosque on a motorcycle.
The police have taken steps to find the criminal, and the wounded are receiving medical assistance.