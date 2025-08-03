Media: US cannot place nuclear submarines in Black Sea without Türkiye's permission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, in accordance with the Montreux Convention, must seek permission from Türkiye in the event of the deployment of nuclear submarines in the Black Sea.

The Turkish pro-government newspaper Türkiye writes about this, citing experts in international lawç News.Az reports.

US President Donald Trump said on August 1 that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be sent to "relevant regions" following "extremely provocative" statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. He later clarified that the nuclear submarines he had sent to "relevant regions" were now closer to Russia.

"If the US wants to deploy nuclear submarines in the Black Sea... they must seek permission from Turkey in accordance with the Montreux Straits Convention," the publication writes.

As international law expert Hakki Hakan Erkiner noted, the convention provides a security regime that limits the entry of warships into the Black Sea and the duration of their stay in the region. It also does not sanction the permanent presence of nuclear submarines in the Black Sea.

"I absolutely do not think that Türkiye will give such permission," Erkiner said.

Let us recall that, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Türkiye has used the powers granted to it by the Montreux Convention and banned the passage of warships through its straits.

News.Az