Media: US National Guard troops are being recalled from Portland and Chicago

The Pentagon is recalling hundreds of previously deployed National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, starting November 16, News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

The publication notes that approximately 200 California National Guard troops and an equal number of Texas National Guard personnel from Chicago are being recalled from Portland. They will return to their home states.

Senior Pentagon officials decided to pull the troops amid the upcoming holidays and because of federal court orders halting the Guard's operational deployment, sources said.

At the same time, about 300 fighters will continue to be stationed in the Chicago area.

News.Az