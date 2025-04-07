Medical helicopter crashes in southwestern Japan, killing three

In this image released by the 7th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, rescuers work near people aboard a medical transport helicopter after it fell into the sea in southwestern Japan Sunday, April 6, 2025.

A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea off southwestern Japan, resulting in the deaths of a patient and two others, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; Kazuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic and a 28-year-old nurse, Sakura Kunitake, were rescued by the coast guard after they were found in the waters clinging to inflatable lifesavers, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The three suffered hypothermia but were conscious, an official with the coast guard told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Yoshitake’s first name was initially given with a different spelling, but the coast guard corrected it later.

The bodies of medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; Mitsuki Motoishi, 86, the patient, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter.

The coast guard deployed two planes and three ships to the area as part of the rescue operation.

The helicopter was heading to a hospital in Fukuoka from an airport in Nagasaki prefecture when it crashed, according to the coast guard.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the coast guard said Monday.

News.Az