Mediterranean migrant deaths surpass 1,000 in 2025

The number of migrants who have died attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean this year has already exceeded 1,000, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced, warning that the death toll continues to rise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the latest tragedy, more than 40 people are feared dead after an inflatable boat capsized off the coast of Libya on November 8. Libyan authorities launched a search and rescue operation near the Al Buri Oil Field after the vessel, which had departed from Zuwara on November 3, overturned in rough seas.

According to survivors, the boat carried 49 migrants and refugees—47 men and two women—when high waves caused the engine to fail about six hours after departure. Only seven men survived after drifting at sea for six days: four from Sudan, two from Nigeria, and one from Cameroon.

The remaining 42 passengers are missing and presumed dead, including 29 Sudanese, eight Somalis, three Cameroonians, and two Nigerians. The IOM said its teams provided emergency medical care, food, and water to the survivors upon arrival.

“This tragic event, coming just weeks after other deadly incidents off Surman and Lampedusa, underscores the persistent dangers faced by migrants and refugees along the Central Mediterranean Route,” the agency said.

The organization renewed its call for strengthened regional cooperation, expanded safe and legal migration pathways, and more effective search and rescue efforts to prevent further loss of life.

