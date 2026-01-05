Medvedev cruises past Fucsovics in Brisbane opener

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian star Daniil Medvedev launched his Australian summer campaign in dominant style on Monday night, powering through the first round of the Brisbane International with a straight-sets victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

The tournament’s top seed needed just 70 minutes to secure a 6-2, 6-3 win, booking a second-round clash with American Frances Tiafoe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I played great,” Medvedev said after the match. “I’m happy with my level. To win today, I’m happy with my first match of the year.”

The 29-year-old former world number one asserted control early, breaking serve twice to surge to a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Fucsovics managed to break Medvedev’s serve in the sixth game, briefly hinting at a possible comeback, but the Russian quickly reasserted his dominance to close out the match comfortably.

However, any thoughts world No.54 Fucsovics had of rescuing the first set quickly vanished, with 2021 US Open champion Medvedev winning the next two games easily to claim the first set 6-2 in 32 minutes.

Medvedev, a three-time Australian Open runner-up, remained in charge during the second set, breaking Fucsovics serve twice to take a 5-2 lead.

However, the world No.13 then had his serve broken as the Hungarian showed some fight,

But the resistance was short-lived, with Medvedev breaking Fucsovics serve in the next match to clinch the match and advance to a battle with Tiafoe, who was just as strong on Sunday in his straight-sets first-round win over Australian wildcard Aleksandar Vukic.

“Francis is a great player. I’m looking forward to a great match,” Medvedev said.

News.Az