Melania Trump refutes any relationship with Epstein
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump denied any relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, calling the allegations defamatory.
"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Melania Trump said in a rare address from the White House, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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She said she had never had a relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.
"I am not Epstein's victim," Melania Trump said.
Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell was ruled a suicide.
By Ulviyya Salmanli