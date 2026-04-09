Melania Trump refutes any relationship with Epstein

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On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump denied any relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, calling the allegations defamatory.

"The lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful ​Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," ​Melania Trump said in a rare address from the White House, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

She said she had never had a relationship with Epstein or ‌his ⁠associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

"I am not Epstein's victim," Melania ⁠Trump said.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of ⁠sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan ⁠jail cell was ruled a suicide.

News.Az