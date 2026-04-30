Melania Trump shares update after assassination attempt during royal visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Lady Melania Trump made a short public comment following Saturday’s attempted attack at a major media gathering in the US capital.

Melania Trump has confirmed she is doing "very well" following an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, News.Az reports, citing MSN.

The incident involved Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, who reportedly approached the venue armed with multiple weapons. Secret Service agents quickly escorted the president and senior officials to safety. During the chaos, an officer was shot but saved by a bulletproof vest.

The first lady’s comments were made during a formal ceremony at the White House welcoming King Charles and Queen Camilla to the United States. The royal visit, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, featured a large-scale military display, a 21-gun salute, and national anthems performed by the United States Marine Band.

Senior figures, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attended the event alongside hundreds of spectators. Despite earlier rainfall, the ceremony proceeded with King Charles performing a traditional inspection of the troops. the royal couple is scheduled to participate in further engagements over several days.

News.Az