- News
- Cole Tomas Allen
Tag:
Cole Tomas Allen
-
The man suspected of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night worked as a teacher and video game developer from Southern California, according to public records.26 Apr 2026-09:32
-
-
Security breach at Washington Hilton: Trump evacuated during high-profile dinner.26 Apr 2026-09:13
-
-
A man armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives rushed a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, exchanging gunfire with law enforcement before being subdued, officials said.26 Apr 2026-08:41
-