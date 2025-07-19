Meme coin trader who made $108M on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2021 says he's picked a new duo over DOGE & SHIB for 2025 gains

A veteran meme coin trader credited with earning $108 million from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2021 has now revealed his new picks for 2025. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) tops the list of investors’ demand because of its Layer 2 foundation and real utility. Completely made on an Ethereum-compatible blockchain, Little Pepe amalgamates humor and memes with scalability and low gas fees. The presale and the tokenomics themselves indicate the project’s success.

Deep Dive Into Little Pepe

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is not like any other meme coin residing in the market. It comes with a full Layer 2 blockchain dedicated completely to speed, security, and low transaction costs. The core of the ecosystem contains the $LILPEPE token, which serves as a utility asset as well as a governance tool. Dissimilar to traditional meme coins, Little Pepe is made for real-world adoption, providing complete transparency, zero transaction taxes, anti-bot features, and full decentralization. The frog culture is the inspiration for this token, and the project has encouraged meme history.

Presale Progress and Tokenomics

Stage 5 of the LILPEPE presale is live at $0.0014 per token. The next stage will increase to $0.0015. So far, $6.123 million has been raised from a target of $6.575 million, with over 4.92 billion tokens sold. Previous stages unfolded as follows:

Stage 1: $0.001 – Raised $500,000

Stage 2: $0.0011 – Raised $1.325 million

Stage 3: $0.0012 – Raised $2.5 million

Stage 4: $0.0013 – Raised $4.2 million

The total token supply is 100 billion. Of that, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated to the presale. The rest are distributed as follows:

Staking & Rewards: 13.5 billion

CEX Reserves: 10 billion

Liquidity: 10 billion

Chain Reserves: 30 billion

Marketing: 10 billion

This regulated distribution helps in long-term sustainability, user incentives, and counter-development. Purchases can be made using ETH, USDT (ERC-20), or even a credit/debit card. Users buying with USDT must also hold ETH to cover gas fees.

Community Features and Giveaway

The launch of the project is being celebrated with a $777K giveaway, where the top 10 winners will each receive $77K worth of $LILPEPE tokens. This initiative rewards early adopters and aims to encourage community participation. Meanwhile, listings on centralized exchanges are expected after the presale concludes, though the specific platforms have yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, the meme coin trader has high conviction in Little Pepe’s potential due to its blend of community engagement and real use case. With DOGE and SHIB facing maturity, emerging players like Little Pepe are seen as the next wave for high-growth opportunities in the meme coin space.

Conclusion

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a meme coin built on a Layer 2 blockchain and inspired by the frog culture. Its mission is to power a decentralized, community-driven network with low fees, high speed, and a utility-rich token economy. Transparent, anti-bot, no transaction tax, and user-friendly for crypto natives and newcomers.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

