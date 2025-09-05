MemeCore gains traction but all eyes are turning to PepeNode crypto presale and its mine-to-earn model

MemeCore gains traction but all eyes are turning to PepeNode crypto presale and its mine-to-earn model

While MemeCore builds momentum, the spotlight is shifting to the PepeNode crypto presale, where its unique mine-to-earn model is driving major investor interest.

The meme coin market has slowed down a lot since early 2025's wild run. Back then, new tokens launched every hour and prices shot up overnight. Now? Hundreds of new coins still launch daily, but most get lost in the crowd.

A few projects still stand out, though. MemeCore (M) jumped 224% this week and now trades at $1.33. It's the only meme-focused Layer-1 blockchain out there, and recent developments have traders paying attention again.

Then there's PepeNode, a crypto presale that breaks the mold of standard meme tokens. This mine-to-earn meme coin has been attracting investors who want more than just hype. PepeNode combines mining utility in the presale phase, with a well-established PEPE-themed narrative.

The project blends classic Pepe humor with real utility through its mining system.

MemeCore's 224% surge this week didn't happen by accident. The token hit CoinGecko's top list, which brought retail traders in just as short sellers got crushed – $874,000 in liquidations in one day.

MemeCore broke through key resistance at $0.63 and maintained momentum, aided by its "Meme 2.0" ecosystem, which rewards creation through Proof-of-Meme consensus.

The rally looks solid. MemeCore now ranks as the ninth-largest meme coin globally, boasting EVM compatibility that attracts developers and potential CEX deals that keep the buzz alive. If Q4 brings the expected meme coin supercycle, MemeCore could benefit from its established position.

But MemeCore’s buzz is being overshadowed by PepeNode. Smart investors would rather get in early on the next big meme coin than chase a project that already had its run.

PepeNode is one of the few meme coins built with real utility

PepeNode crypto presale takes a different path than typical meme tokens. Most projects rely purely on social media buzz, but PepeNode builds around solid mechanics.

The crypto presale has already secured strong early support, driven by one clear promise: turn meme coin speculation into an active, reward-based experience.

The foundation centers on a mine-to-earn system. Instead of just holding tokens and hoping for price pumps, investors can jump right into digital mining operations. Players set up virtual mining rigs, boost their equipment, and increase processing power through a fun simulation.

PepeNode's reward structure works on multiple levels:

High staking yields: Early participants get exceptionally high APY rates that drop as more users join.

Early participants get exceptionally high APY rates that drop as more users join. Bonus token drops: Top performers earn extra meme coins through leaderboard competitions.

Top performers earn extra meme coins through leaderboard competitions. Network growth rewards: Users earn percentage cuts from miners they bring to the platform.

Users earn percentage cuts from miners they bring to the platform. Supply reduction mechanics: Token burns happen with every system upgrade, which cuts total circulation over time.

The mining operations commence immediately during the presale through off-chain systems. After launch, everything moves on-chain with extra rewards for pre-launch participants.

Bot protection systems stop automated manipulation, while professional audits through established firms give investors confidence in the smart contract foundation.

Visit PepeNode Presale

Why are early buyers turning to PepeNode presale

MemeCore might offer the safer "established" option, but PepeNode crypto presale is the utility-packed project built for traders who want new meme coin projects with mining mechanics.

With PEPENODE you can mine anywhere you go. https://t.co/FaKIaBpf4I pic.twitter.com/Tvf2f4QSuz — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) August 21, 2025

PepeNode's supply structure favors early supporters, with no massive VC dumps or team allocations that could crash prices later. This gives it a much cleaner launch setup than most early-stage meme coins that get weighed down by insider selling.

The real hook is the staking system. Current yields sit at 2,649% APY – and with over 292.1 million tokens getting locked up through staking, the circulating supply keeps shrinking. This could create serious upward pressure once trading begins.

PepeNode's brand also hits different. Think Pepe memes mixed with mining culture and the promise of real earnings through gameplay. The project combines hardwareless crypto mining, where users can earn real meme coins through an engaging and gamified experience.

Top analysts like Crypto Tech Gaming are already calling PepeNode a "high-potential cryptocurrency" and predicting it could give 100x gains once it launches on exchanges.

All that presale interest has to go somewhere, and with reduced supply from the deflationary mechanics where 70% of tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned, you could see a supply crunch that sends prices much higher.

That's why it might be a better bet than chasing coins that already had their big runs.

