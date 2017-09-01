Merkel conveys Germany’s veto on Customs Union update with Turkey to Juncker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has issued new travel advice for its citizens and is blocking talks on expanding the EU Customs Union with Turkey.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel informed European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Aug. 30 that her country would veto an update of the Customs Union agreement with Turkey, daily Hürriyet has learned.

One day before their meetings in Berlin, Merkel announced they will convey the German government’s position to Juncker regarding the Customs Union issue.

Merkel said on Aug. 29 that there would not be any progress with Turkey even in trade relations, if the rule of law was not guaranteed in the country. Good ties are “linked to respect for the rule of law and this is not guaranteed right now in Turkey,” she said.

“I do not see a mandate to expand the Customs Union in the current circumstances,” Merkel said.

