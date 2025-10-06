Merz and Trump discuss using Russian assets to help Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump, during which he outlined the idea of ​​using frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

The official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Stefan Cornelius, announced this to journalists, News.Az reports.

According to him, the conversation was devoted to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The German Chancellor announced an initiative to use frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian armed forces," Cornelius said.

A German cabinet spokesman added that the leaders agreed to continue working together to bring the war to a swift end.

