Meta acquires Play AI to enhance voice generation technology

Meta (META) has acquired Play AI, a startup renowned for its AI technology that generates lifelike human voices.

A Meta spokesperson has confirmed the acquisition, according to Bloomberg, which also informs that an internal memo stated that the “entire PlayAI team” will be joining the company next week, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

Meta’s memo reportedly said that PlayAI’s “work in creating natural voices, along with a platform for easy voice creation, is a great match for our work and road map, across AI Characters, Meta AI, Wearables and audio content creation.”

The company has been making big investments in AI, including aggressive recruiting from OpenAI and a deal with Scale AI that saw the company’s CEO Alexandr Wang joining Meta to lead a new group focused on superintelligence.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Bloomberg had previously reported that the two companies were in acquisition talks.

News.Az