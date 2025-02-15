Meta joins race in humanoid robotics with AI-powered development plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta Platforms (META.O) is establishing a new division within its Reality Labs unit to develop AI-powered humanoid robots that can assist with physical tasks, according to an internal company memo viewed by Reuters on Friday, News.Az reports.

Facebook parent Meta is entering the competitive field of humanoid robotics, joining rivals such as Nvidia-backed (NVDA.O), Figure AI and Tesla (TSLA.O) as the emergence of advanced AI models drives innovation in robotics and automation.

In the memo, Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said the robotics product group would focus on research and development involving "consumer humanoid robots with a goal of maximizing Llama's platform capabilities."

Llama is the name of Meta's main series of AI foundation models, which power a growing suite of generative AI products on the company's social media platforms.

"We believe expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs," Bosworth wrote.

The group will be led by Marc Whitten, the former CEO of self-driving car company Cruise, whom Meta has hired as vice president of robotics, Bosworth said in the memo.

Bosworth said the company also hired John Koryl as vice president of retail. Koryl, who was formerly CEO of second-hand e-commerce company The RealReal, was hired to expand efforts to sell directly to consumers Meta's Quest mixed reality headsets and AI wearables such as Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which Meta makes with eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA).

Meta aims to build "more direct expertise in the space" by developing retail locations like the Meta Lab temporary store it opened in Los Angeles in November, although retail partners will continue to drive the bulk of hardware sales volume, Bosworth said.

News.Az