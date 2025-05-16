Meta threatens to leave Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Nigerian tribunal's $290 million fine against Meta, for data privacy violations, lays bare the tech giant's troubling data practices in Africa, while fuelling wider concerns about corporate accountability in the global digital economy.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has expressed strong opposition to a Nigerian tribunal’s decision to uphold a $290 million fine for alleged data privacy violations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The company warned that it may reconsider its operations in Nigeria if the regulatory environment becomes increasingly unfavourable.

The fine, originally imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), followed a comprehensive 38-month joint investigation with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC). Authorities accused Meta of unauthorised sharing of user data, denying users control over their personal information, and engaging in discriminatory practices that disadvantaged Nigerian users compared to those in other jurisdictions with similar laws.

The ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in April 2025 marks the largest data privacy penalty ever upheld in Nigeria and one of the most significant on the African continent.

Earlier this year, renowned Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), filed a $5 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. over an alleged privacy violation, further underscoring growing concerns about the company’s data handling practices in the country.

Meta has announced plans to appeal the decision, arguing that the judgment misinterprets key aspects of Nigerian data protection legislation and could threaten the continued operation of its services in the country.

While the ruling raises questions about balancing regulatory enforcement with digital freedoms, it also signals Nigeria’s determination to hold global technology firms accountable to local laws. It highlights the country’s growing commitment to protecting consumer rights and strengthening data governance.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) urges the Nigerian authorities to ensure that all regulatory actions are conducted transparently and with full respect for due process. Accountability should go hand-in-hand with safeguarding fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and access to information.

