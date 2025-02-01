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Tech Giant
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Xiaomi’s reported push into battery manufacturing has sparked major discussion across the global electric vehicle industry, with analysts comparing the Chinese technology company’s ambitions to those of EV giant BYD.08 May 2026-05:06
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Tech giant Microsoft, a key driver of demand in the emerging carbon removal market, has informed its current partners and suppliers this week that it plans to pause the purchase of new credits.11 Apr 2026-17:56
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Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro lineup of air conditioners in India. Positioned above the , it now stands as the brand’s flagship AC lineup in the country.08 Apr 2026-13:41
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Tech giant Meta Platforms is preparing to launch a new set of AI models developed under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, according to a report from Axios.06 Apr 2026-22:49
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Microsoft (MSFT) shares have dropped over 25% since the beginning of the year, making it the worst-performing stock among the Magnificent Seven.27 Mar 2026-21:15
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Apple Inc. is speeding up development of three new wearable devices as part of its strategic shift toward artificial intelligence-powered hardware, an area also being pursued by OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.17 Feb 2026-23:01
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A Nigerian tribunal's $290 million fine against Meta, for data privacy violations, lays bare the tech giant's troubling data practices in Africa, while fuelling wider concerns about corporate accountability in the global digital economy.17 May 2025-02:00
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