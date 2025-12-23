Mexican Navy plane crashes in Texas, killing at least 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mexican Navy plane has crashed near Galveston, Texas, News.Az reports, citing Press Service of the Mexican Navy.

"Our aircraft, which was carrying out a medical support mission in coordination with the Michou y Mau Foundation, crashed while approaching near Galveston, Texas," the statement said.

The accident was reportedly caused by smoke.

Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated in coordination with the US Coast Guard following the incident. So far, six people on board have been found, four of whom are alive and two of whom are confirmed dead.

According to the Navy, the King Air, tail number ANX-1209, was carrying eight people. Four were Navy personnel, four were civilians, including a child who needed treatment for burns. The aircraft was conducting a humanitarian medical evacuation mission in coordination with the Michou y Mau Foundation.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

News.Az