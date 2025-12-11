Mexico approves jail time for selling e-cigarettes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s Congress has gave final approval to a bill that imposes penalties of up to eight years in prison for selling electronic cigarettes and similar products.

With this legislation, Mexico is set to join a small number of countries that impose criminal penalties for vaping, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Members of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Morena party argued that the measure will protect the health of young people and close legal loopholes that have allowed these devices to be promoted as safe. Opponents warn that the bill’s ambiguity could lead to abuses by authorities.

“Electronic cigarettes and other similar systems or devices are prohibited,” said Senate President Laura Itzel Castillo.

The Senate approved the legislation with a 67–37 vote on Wednesday, following its passage through the lower chamber the day before. The bill now awaits President Sheinbaum’s signature to become law.

An official 2023 survey estimated that about 2.1 million people in Mexico use vapes, out of a total population of roughly 132 million.

News.Az