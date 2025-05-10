Mexico sues Google over Gulf of America name change

Mexico is suing Google for ignoring repeated requests not to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America on Google Maps for US users, President Claudia Sheinbaum says.

She did not say where the lawsuit had been filed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

On Thursday, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to officially rename the Gulf for federal agencies.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office in January.

He argued the change was justified because the US "do most of the work there, and it's ours".

However Sheinbaum's government contends that Trump's order applies only to the US portion of the continental shelf.

"All we want is for the decree issued by the US government to be complied with," she said, asserting that the US lacks the authority to rename the entire gulf.

In January, Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Google asking the firm to reconsider its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico for US users. The following month, she threatened legal action.

At the time, Google said it made the change as part of "a longstanding practice" of following name changes when updated by official government sources.

It said the Gulf - which is bordered by the US, Cuba and Mexico - would not be changed for people using the app in Mexico, and users elsewhere in the world will see the label: "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)".

The Associated Press (AP) news agency's refusal to start referring to the Gulf of America led to a months-long conflict with the White House, which restricted AP's access to certain events.

A federal judge ordered the White House in April to stop sidelining the outlet.

Trump hinted Wednesday that he may recommend changing the way the US refers to another body of water.

During an upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, he plans to announce that the US will henceforth refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, AP reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has responded by saying he hopes the "absurd rumours" are "no more than a disinformation campaign" and such a move would "bring the wrath of all Iranians".